Four Downs with the Commanders: Adding injuries to insult

The Washington Commanders lost 38-14 to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football, and suffered injuries to Jayden Daniels and others along the way.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is helped off the field after he injuring his arm during a play in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is helped off the field after he injuring his arm during a play in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) What a letdown and what a meltdown.

On the night the Washington Commanders retired Hall of Fame wide receiver Art Monk’s number 81, the team managed to remind us of previous prime-time problems in a 38-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

One year after enjoying a dream season, the Burgundy and Gold faithful are in the middle of a nightmare.

Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that quarterback Jayden Daniels dislocated his nonthrowing elbow and his return timetable is to be determined. The team also lost cornerback Marshon Lattimore to a torn ACL for the season and wide receiver/kick returner Luke McCaffery to a broken collarbone.

First down: What was Daniels still doing in the game with Washington trailing 38-7 in the fourth quarter? Especially since he’s already missed three games with an injury this year. His injury takes some of the glare away from a defense that, once again, was unable to stop its opponent at all.

Seattle moved 90 yards in 12 plays on its first possession for a touchdown and they scored the other four times they had the ball in the first half, converting all five third downs. The D earns another F, and the unit has now lost another starter to injury.

Second down: Washington’s not residing the NFC East basement because the New York Giants lost again, this time 34-24 to San Francisco. Division leading Philadelphia spent its bye week bolstering its defense. The Eagles sent a third-round pick in 2026 to Miami for edge rusher Jaelan Phillips.

Sunday’s action included Jacksonville’s Cam Little setting a record with a 68-yard field goal in the Jaguars’ 30-29 overtime win over Las Vegas, and he wasn’t the only hero. Carolina’s Ryan Fitzgerald booted a 49-yarder to give the Panthers a 16-13 win at Green Bay.

The wildest game of the afternoon saw Chicago blow a 14-point lead in Cincinnati only to score a last-minute touchdown to lift the Bears over the Bengals 47-42. Never a dull moment in the NFL’s “Witching Hour.”

Third down: Washington converted six of 13 third downs, but only one of its first five before the game was completely out of reach. Jayden Daniels completed four of seven passes for two conversions while also scrambling for a first down. Chris Rodriguez had three carries for first downs in the second half.

The top option? Zack Ertz caught all three targets for one conversion. Yardage breakdown: Two of three on short-yardage, four of six when needing four to six yards, and zero for four on third and long.

Flag on the play: Eight accepted penalties and eleven total infractions, with five on offense and five on defense plus a running-into-the-kicker foul on an extra point. Before suffering his injury, Marshon Lattimore was whistled twice for pass interference on the Seahawks’ first drive of the night.

Lattimore has a team-high seven accepted penalties and nine total flags this fall. Ertz also was whistled twice, and his two false starts makes that 16 for the team this season (most of any penalty by the Commanders).

The most costly penalty? Chris Paul’s facemask turned what would have been a first and 10 at the Seattle 34 yard line into a third and 17 at the Washington 45. Daniels would throw an interception on the next play and the Seahawks would take a 14-0 lead on the ensuing possession.

Fourth down: The Commanders received the prime time treatment with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and their cast at the stadium/studio. Let’s see if NBC flexes out of a Washington vs. Denver game in week 13. And let’s see how flexible FOX is with their assignments.

Before Sunday, I would have been certain that the Commanders game with Detroit would have been the No. 1 game, but the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers is potentially in the first place in the NFC West. So I could see Burkhardt and Brady handling the call or Adam Amin with a new partner now that Greg Olsen is back with Joe Davis.

