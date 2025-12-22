Commanders sign Jeff Driskel off the Cardinals’ practice squad and put Cosmi, Lane, Goldman on IR

Quarterback Jeff Driskel signed with the Washington Commanders on Monday, giving them another last-resort option at that position.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Quarterback Jeff Driskel signed with the Washington Commanders on Monday, giving them another last-resort option at that position with Jayden Daniels shut down for the season and top backup Marcus Mariota dealing with hand and leg injuries.

Washington also put starting right guard Sam Cosmi, punt returner and receiver Jaylin Lane and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman on injured reserve Monday. Cosmi and Goldman have concussions, and Lane — a rookie with two return TDs — hurt his ankle in Saturday’s 29-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

In other moves, the Commanders claimed receiver Jamal Agnew off waivers from Atlanta and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle off waivers from Tennessee.

Washington (4-11), eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago, hosts the Dallas Cowboys (6-8-1) on Thursday. Dallas can’t make the postseason, either.

Mariota got hurt in the third quarter Saturday. He was replaced by third-stringer Josh Johnson, who hadn’t thrown a pass this season and was intercepted on his fourth attempt against the Eagles.

Mariota needed stitches for his throwing hand and also had a quad muscle problem.

“With Marcus, we’re not sure where we’re at yet,” Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Monday.

Washington also has quarterback Sam Hartman on the roster.

Driskel, who was signed off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, is a 32-year-old who was taken in the seventh round of the 2016 draft by San Francisco. He has appeared in 25 NFL games over the years, including one — without throwing a pass — with Washington last season.

“It does help knowing that there’s some history,” Quinn said.

Andrew Wylie will start in Cosmi’s place.

