Commanders fear torn ACL for tight end Zach Ertz, lament loss of revered veteran

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz was feared to have suffered a torn ACL in his right knee after being leveled by a hard hit in the game at Minnesota on Sunday.

Coach Dan Quinn said the 35-year-old would have an MRI exam for a full diagnosis on Monday, but the injury to the revered veteran further cast a pall over a frustrated locker room following the team’s eighth consecutive loss.

“The early signals aren’t good,” Quinn said. “Let’s hope for the best.”

The Vikings won 31-0 to hand the Commanders their first shutout since 2019.

Ertz, who was upended during an incomplete pass over the middle late in the third quarter thrown by backup Marcus Mariota after Jayden Daniels was sidelined by an aggravation of his elbow injury, left the Washington locker room on crutches.

Ertz was unable to put any weight on his leg as he was helped off the field and visibly upset as he reached the sideline, before being transported inside on a cart. The 13-year veteran, a second-round draft pick by Philadelphia who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles after the 2017 season, has 50 catches for 504 yards in 2025.

In his second season with the Commanders, Ertz has the second-most receptions by a tight end (825) in the NFL since his debut in 2013, trailing only Travis Kelce (1,063 entering Sunday). He recently passed Shannon Sharpe to move into fifth place all time in tight end receptions, behind Tony Gonzalez, Jason Witten, Kelce and Antonio Gates.

“This guy is one hell of a competitor in every way,” Quinn said. “To see the frustration and emotion with that, all of us felt that.”

