LISTEN: WTOP previews the Commanders taking on the Seahawks at Northwest Stadium

The Washington Commanders (3-5) face off against the Seattle Seahawks (5-2) at home Sunday night.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's George Wallace previews the Commanders as they prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks at Northwest Stadium Sunday night.

The Washington Commanders (3-5) will face the Seattle Seahawks (5-2) at home Sunday at 8:20 p.m. Eastern.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels will make a comeback to the Burgundy and Gold after being sidelined by a hamstring injury last week, but wide receiver Terry McLaurin will have to sit the game out after re-injuring his right quadriceps.

Regardless of what happens on the field, the Commanders will have at least one thing to celebrate: The team plans to retire the No. 81 jersey of former Washington wide receiver and Hall of Famer Art Monk.

WTOP Sports Director and Commanders Beat Reporter George Wallace joined WTOP’s Ian Crawford for a preview of the game.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.