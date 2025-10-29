Christian McCaffrey and Jim Harbaugh are among 32 nominees for the NFL’s Salute to Service award

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL’s Salute to Service Award nominees range from Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and 49ers star…

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL’s Salute to Service Award nominees range from Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey to a member of the Patriots security staff, an Eagles game day employee and the Dolphins head groundskeeper.

The NFL and USAA announced this year’s nominees for the Salute to Service Award on Wednesday. The award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni “who make exceptional efforts to honor and support military and veteran communities.”

San Francisco All-Pro tight end George Kittle was the 2024 winner.

Commanders tight end Zach Ertz, Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd, Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen, former Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and Buccaneers chief operating officer Brian Ford are also among the 32 nominees.

Fred Waggett, a veteran who served in both the Army and Navy, has worked on New England’s security team since 2009.

Lindsay Hartig, an Army veteran, works as a game day supervisor for Philadelphia.

Tom Wilson, head groundskeeper for Miami and Hard Rock Stadium, served in the Marines from 1993-97.

Fans can help determine the award’s three finalists by voting for their favorite nominee. The three finalists will be announced in January, and the recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors during Super Bowl week.

Voting is open until Nov. 30 at NFL.com.

