LISTEN: WTOP previews Commanders hosting Raiders

It has been 10 days since the Washington Commanders played a game. That was a costly 27-18 loss for Washington in Green Bay.

Sunday at 1 p.m., the 1-1 Commanders are back home to host the 1-1 Las Vegas Raiders.

WTOP Sports Director and Commanders Beat Reporter George Wallace previewed the game with WTOP’s Ian Crawford.

