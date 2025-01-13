Washington football legend celebrates Commanders’ winning ways

Washington legendary offensive tackle Joe Jacoby is thrilled the Commanders are in the playoffs and have a Wild Card victory under their belt. Jacoby told WTOP that having the team back in the playoffs brought back a lot of memories.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio If you want to travel to Detroit to support the Commanders in the playoffs, WTOP's Alan Etter reports that you better have deep pockets.

John Riggins, running back for the Washington Redskins, left, and offensive lineman, Joe Jacoby, center, look on as quarterback Joe Theismann gets ready to launch the ball, during a workout at Redskins Park in Chantilly, Va., Jan. 6, 1984. The offensive line for the Redskins, of which John Riggins has been made an honorary member, is nicknamed the "Hogs". The Washington Redskins will play the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday for the NFC title game at RFK Stadium. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)(AP/Ron Edmonds) John Riggins, running back for the Washington Redskins, left, and offensive lineman, Joe Jacoby, center, look on as quarterback Joe Theismann gets ready to launch the ball, during a workout at Redskins Park in Chantilly, Va., Jan. 6, 1984. The offensive line for the Redskins, of which John Riggins has been made an honorary member, is nicknamed the "Hogs". The Washington Redskins will play the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday for the NFC title game at RFK Stadium. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)(AP/Ron Edmonds) Legendary Washington offensive tackle Joe Jacoby is thrilled the Commanders are in the playoffs and have a Wild Card victory under their belt.

Jacoby told WTOP having the team back in the playoffs brought back a lot of memories.

Jacoby played for Washington from 1981-1993 and was a founding member of the renowned “Hogs” offensive line, which included Jeff Bostic, Mark May, George Starke and Russ Grimm.

Jacoby was also a part of three Super Bowl-winning teams.

“I think … the whole D.C. area was kind of shocked,” he said, about the dramatic finish of the Commanders’ recent victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A field-goal attempt with mere seconds left on clock bounced off the upright and went through the goalposts to solidify a 23-20 win.

“I’m there with all the other fans and (admiring) what this team is doing,” Jacoby said. “People will probably say that they’re going to reach their end this weekend when they go up to Detroit. I wouldn’t put anything past this team right now because they don’t quit.”

While he would not make any prediction about this Saturday’s divisional playoff game against the heavily favored Detroit Lions, he reflected on the team’s tenacity in the 2024-25 season.

He said it’s great to see the Commanders in the playoffs, but he has some advice for standout quarterback Jayden Daniels: “If I was the head coach, I’d keep telling him to just stay in the pocket. Throw the ball and get rid of it, because we can’t lose you.”

Jacoby said the game has changed a lot in the decades since he was a player.

“Players on both sides, offense and defense, there’s more speed. There’s bigger guys running faster than the big guys we used to have,” Jacoby said.

He said this team’s roster is “fun to watch,” and added that it likely “brought back some memories for the die-hard fans.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.