‘Really proud’: Commanders’ Cinderella season ends with no Super Bowl ring

WTOP spoke to Washington Commanders fans at The Commodore about a season to remember.

The Washington Commanders got rocked Sunday night in Philadelphia by the Eagles with a 55-23 loss.

Even though the Burgundy and Gold lost the NFC Championship, most fans will remember this season as the best one in 33 years.

WTOP spoke to fans at The Commodore, which is an official Commanders bar on 17th Street Northwest.

Many of those watching the game are not old enough to remember the team’s glory days. This was Washington’s bid for its first Super Bowl appearance since 1991.

As much as fans were disappointed by the loss, they did not lose hope that next year could be the year the Commanders go all the way to the Super Bowl.

Under second-year owner Josh Harris, a veteran front office, coach Dan Quinn and — oh yes, Jayden Daniels — the Commanders finally have faith in a brighter future.

The Commanders went from 4-13 last season to 12-5 this season and believe the best is ahead — even if they’re just not yet at the Eagles’ level.

“The lessons will be there for us,” Quinn said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

