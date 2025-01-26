Commanders run over by Eagles as dream season comes to a close

​The Washington Commanders amazing run in the playoffs came to a humbling halt as the Eagles knocked out Washington 55-23 in Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game.

Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders runs for a touchdown against Reed Blankenship #32 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Emilee Chinn) Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders runs for a touchdown against Reed Blankenship #32 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Emilee Chinn) ​The Washington Commanders amazing run in the playoffs came to a humbling halt as the Eagles knocked out Washington 55-23 in Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game.

The Commanders couldn’t overcome four costly turnovers and Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who rushed for three touchdowns including a 60-yard touchdown scamper on Philadelphia’s first play from scrimmage.

Eagles QB Jaylen Hurts also rushed for three touchdowns and threw for a touchdown to lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.

The Eagles will play either the Buffalo Bills or former Eagles coach Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs.

Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels had a touchdown throw and run for the Commanders. He fell short in his bid to become the first rookie quarterback to lead his team to the Super Bowl.

Washington’s season has comes to an end, but it was a year that far exceeded expectations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.