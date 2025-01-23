Here’s how much it will cost you to see the Commanders in the NFC Championship game

The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles face off in the NFC Championship game Sunday, and if you're thinking about going, be prepared to shell out some serious cash.

As of Thursday afternoon, ticket retailer StubHub had standing-room tickets listed at $547. The cheapest seats were going for more than $600, and sideline seats would run you about $6,700.

Hotel rooms aren’t much cheaper. A Holiday Inn near the stadium had rooms for $420 a night. The most expensive rooms WTOP found were at Live Casino, going for $1,099 a night. If you’re willing to stay a few miles away, rooms were going for less than $200 a night.

The good news you can get to the game for cheap. An Amtrak ticket to Philadelphia this weekend starts at just $25. Some bus lines are offering seats for as low as $28.

That’s the practical part of going to the game, but who is going to win?

We can’t really map that out, just yet. But one dog with a TikTok account called Aircorg tried to predict the outcome by bouncing balls into trash bins with its nose. One bin represented the Eagles, one represented the Commanders. The corgi made the ball into the Commanders bin more than the Eagles bin, predicting a Washington win.

And it gets even weirder.

As if tickets to the game didn’t cost enough money, Eagles fans now have the opportunity to purchase some preserved snow that fell on the field during Philadelphia’s Divisional matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. The snow has been packaged in custom ice cream containers and is being sold for $50.

