Barkley’s pursuit of Dickerson’s NFL season rushing record adds juice in meaningless Eagles’ finale

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — At some point this week, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni will decide if he’s going for it or punting — will Saquon Barkley get his shot at breaking Eric Dickerson’s NFL season rushing record, or will Philadelphia’s star running back sit out a meaningless finale and protect his health for a playoff run?

The NFC East champion Eagles (13-3) likely will rest the bulk of their starters — notably quarterback Jalen Hurts, who sat out Sunday’s rout of Dallas with the lingering effects of a concussion — to get them rested and healthy ahead of what the franchise expects will be a meaningful run to the Super Bowl.

The NFL rushing leader, Barkley could use a breather, too — even if he’s just 101 yards shy of breaking Dickerson’s season record of 2,105 yards set in 1984 with the Los Angeles Rams.

Barkley could knock out his yards in one half against the lowly Giants, and the delightful twist of being able to set the mark against the team that let him go in free agency would only add to the significance of his achievement.

But no record is worth the chance that Barkley could get hurt, a risk only heightened if he plays behind a second-team offensive line.

Barkley towed the line of personal gain and professionalism after he ran for 167 yards against the Cowboys. He wants the record if it’s there for the taking. He won’t chase it at all costs with a Super Bowl run at stake.

“I’ll do what I think is necessary and best for the team to put ourselves in that position, but I also am very sensitive to records and all the things there,” Sirianni said. “So, we’ll see how it goes. I don’t know yet. We’ll always do what’s best for these guys, and that could mean playing them, that could mean resting them. It could be either one. I’ve got to think about that.”

Whether Barkley plays or not, the Eagles’ immediate future is set. The Eagles — who also secured the No. 2 seed in the NFC — will host the Giants on Sunday. They also will host a wild-card playoff game on Jan. 11, 12 or 13 against either the Washington Commanders or Green Bay Packers.

If Washington loses Sunday to Dallas and Green Bay beats Chicago, the Commanders are headed to Lincoln Financial Field.

If the Commanders win and Green Bay loses, the Packers are the No. 7 seed that travels to Philly.

“I didn’t come here and sign here just to rush for 2,000 or break a record,” Barkley said. “I want to do something special, meaning special with the team.”

He just might have to sit out a game for the Eagles to raise a championship banner.

What’s working

Yes, Barkley is the weekly obvious answer here. But let’s go with the defense that smothered the Cowboys and held them to just seven points. C.J. Gardner-Johnson redeemed himself a week after a senseless ejection against Washington with two interceptions, including a 69-yard return for a touchdown on Dallas’ opening drive.

What needs help

Health. The Eagles can’t win anything if Hurts, and even banged-up backup QB Kenny Pickett, are still hurt headed into the postseason. Hurts and wide receiver A.J. Brown were injured last season in a mostly meaningless finale against the Giants and were ineffective a week later in a wild-card loss at Tampa Bay.

Stock up

Pat Driscoll. You won’t find this Eagles fan on the stat sheet, but Driscoll made the catch — and return — of the game. When Brown chucked the football from his touchdown catch into the stands, the Eagles receiver didn’t realize it was the first TD pass ever thrown by third-string QB Tanner McKee. So the race was on to retrieve the ball from the stands. Driscoll caught Brown’s heave in section 110 and — after a chain gang relay from fans to Eagles personnel — the ball was returned to McKee.

Driscoll was hailed as a football hero in Philly. Brown autographed his game-worn jersey and gave it to Driscoll as a thank-you. At least one Philadelphia area collectibles store offered to frame Driscoll’s jersey for free in appreciation for showing “the sports world how awesome Philly fans are.”

Stock down

Nothing. The Eagles played a near-perfect game on their way to winning for the 11th time in 12 games and have the look of a team that can win the Super Bowl. The Eagles have 7-1 odds to win the Super Bowl, per BetMGM Sportsbook.

Injuries

Beyond Hurts and Pickett, the Eagles head into the finale relatively healthy, and an extra week off should only help the starters.

Key number

11 — The Eagles have won 11 NFC East championships since Jeffrey Lurie bought the team ahead of the 1994 season. The Eagles have 10 of those titles since 2002. Only New England (16), Green Bay (12) and Kansas City (12) have won more division titles. Sirianni joined Doug Pederson (2017, 2019) and Andy Reid (2001-02) as the only Eagles coaches to win multiple division championships within their first four years.

Next steps

It’s a glorified preseason game against the Giants before the real fun begins a week later with a home playoff game.

