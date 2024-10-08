Four Downs with the Commanders: Is this really happening?

How big does this Burgundy & Gold bubble get before it bursts? WTOP's Dave Preston provides some insight.

Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) fires up the crowd during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Landover, Md., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) fires up the crowd during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Landover, Md., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) How big does this Burgundy & Gold bubble get before it bursts? Because that’s what happens around here, right?

Sunday’s 34-13 dismantling of Cleveland has the team 4-1 for the first time since 2008 … and sadly we all recall how that ended (for those who don’t, Jim Zorn’s first year finished 8-8 after a 6-2 start that involved the team wearing red jerseys and pants on Sunday Night Football).

But with each week (and win) this team seems more like the real deal as opposed to the Fool’s Gold seasons of 2007, 2012, 2015, and even 2020 (going 7-9 but winning the division is more of a Fool’s Silver or Bronze).

Jayden Daniels didn’t complete 80% of his passes (for shame!), but still made the big plays when they were needed: from a 66-yard pass to flip the field to a key scramble on third down to move the chains.

It’s only five games, but the NFL does not look too big or too fast for the rookie who is playing nothing like most first-year players. Enjoy this start while it lasts, but for the first time in a while one feels as if there’s a firm foundation in place for future success.

First Down: Even though they didn’t trail at all for the first time all season, Washington still dealt with adversity as early hiccups included a three and out as well as an interception in the red zone. But after the Browns got on the board with a field goal the Commanders scored on their final three possessions of the half to take a 24-3 lead into the locker room.

Armed with a big lead the defense handcuffed a second straight opponent, as Frankie Luvu notched 2.5 of the team’s seven sacks.

Second Down: Dallas rallied late Sunday night to move into second place of the NFC East, getting a last-minute touchdown to win at Pittsburgh 20-17.

Other games going down to the wire included Houston beating Buffalo 23-20 after blowing a double-digit lead, Jacksonville edging Indianapolis after doing the same (the Jags’ victory robs the NFL of its last winless team), and the Ravens rallying past Cincinnati to prevail 41-38 in overtime after a botched snap led to a Bengals field goal attempt in the extra session (wide left after they had a poor snap).

Don’t look now, but the Purple & Black have won three straight and are gathering steam entering their week six duel of division leaders with … Washington.

Third Down: The offense moved the chains on 8-17 attempts, 7-14 while Jayden Daniels was in the game. The rookie completed 8-11 passes (getting sacked once) for five conversions while scrambling for a first down.

His top option? Zach Ertz had four targets while Terry McLaurin had two catches on three targets for a pair of first downs. Jeremy McNichols had a pair of first down runs. Yardage breakdown: 3-3 on third & short, 1-3 when needing four to six yards, 411 on third & long.

Defensively another gem pitched as they held the Browns to 1-13 on the money down, with the only conversion coming on their last possession.

Flags on the Play: Five penalties for 30 yards, with four of those flags coming after halftime when the team was comfortably ahead. Just one on offense (illegal shift) with two on defense (offsides) and two on special teams (holding and delay of game).

The only costly flag was a defensive offside on Jer’Zhan Newton that turned a third & one into a first & 10 at the Washington 13, after which the Browns would eventually score their lone touchdown of the day.

Fourth Down: On a slimmed-down schedule (four teams with byes, plus a 9:30 a.m. game) Washington drew the No. 2 team from FOX, with Jason Bennetti pinch-hitting for Joe Davis while he calls the NLDS.

While putting this week’s College Football Corner to bed and setting the lineup for the Dread Pirate Roberts I had a chance to check out the pregame shows, and CBS’ new lineup on the NFL Today clicks in a way last year’s group did not.

The Commanders will be on CBS in week six at the Ravens, with No. 1 team Jim Nantz & Tony Romo likely getting the assignment. Welcome to the big time, Burgundy & Gold.

