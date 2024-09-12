Giants first-round pick Malik Nabers limited in practice by knee issue

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants first-round draft pick Malik Nabers was limited at practice on Thursday after…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants first-round draft pick Malik Nabers was limited at practice on Thursday after experiencing a issue with his knee.

Nabers, the sixth pick in the draft, had five catches for 66 yards in his first NFL regular-season game, spoke to reporters after the workout and didn’t mention the injury.

“It went great,” said Nabers of the practice, “I got to move around a lot. It was a good day.”

The Giants got veteran receiver Darius Slayton back Thursday. He cleared the first stage of the concussion protocol. He was hurt in the 28-6 loss to Minnesota Sunday. He also practiced on a limited basis wearing a no-contract red jersey.

Nabers is looking forward to Sunday when the Giants travel to face Washington (0-1). The Commanders are led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, Nabers’ LSU teammate and the second pick overall in the draft.

Nabers say the two talk often about football.

“But like I said, we’ve got a relationship off the field, so it’s like we’re going to talk smack when we play on the field, but off the field, it’s a brotherly relationship,” said Nabers.

Giants defenders have come up to Nabers, looking for tips about Daniels, who completed 17 of 24 for 184 yards.

“That’s something that you’ve got to share when you’re going against your old teammate, but any way to get the win,” Nabers said.

Daniels and Nabers share a bond, Nabers said.

“Without him, I probably wouldn’t be here right now, so having that guy as my quarterback, it took a lot of stress off me, so I took a lot of stress off him too getting open. But we’re in a different space right now, but it’s still the same game,” he said.

Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen was impressed with Daniels’ first game, calling him explosive.

“He eats up grass,” Bowen said. “If he gets loose and he gets vertical, he’s eating up grass in a hurry. Led them in rushing. I think he had 88 yards rushing. I think he was decisive with getting the ball out. He went 17 of 24; passer rating was above 90.”

The one thing the Giants didn’t do in their season opener was throw the ball deep. They had done that all training camp. Nabers said the only thing he wants is the ball thrown his way when it’s available.

“The game is not going to always go how I want it to go,” Nabers said. “If I can have the ball in my hands 20 times, I would like that. But how many times the ball gets thrown my way, I can’t tell you how many times I’m going to get the ball this game. The game is the game.”

NOTES: Giants outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen had surgery on his broken left leg Thursday. He was injured Sunday when his feet were caught up in the sideline yardage chains and he was knocked over by a Vikings player. … CB Nick McCloud (knee), ILB Darius Muasau (knee), and Gunner Olszewski (groin) did not practice. Special teams coach Michael Ghobrial has not decided whether recently signed Ihmir Smith-Marsette would return punts this week. Slayton did it last week after Olszewski was hurt in pregame warmups.

