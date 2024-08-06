This Commanders fan just turned 100. She’s still spending her summer at training camp

Washington Commanders super fan Melba Jacobson recently turned 100 years old. WTOP spoke to her about her fandom as she prepares for another training camp.

Commanders super fan Melba Jacobson poses with players at training camp 10 years ago. Jacobson recently turned 100. (WTOP/Diane Roberts) WTOP/Diane Roberts Jacobson and WTOP’s Diane Roberts during a Washington football game against Dallas in Dec. 2015. (WTOP/Diane Roberts) WTOP/Diane Roberts Former Washington football player Chase Young stands next to Jacobson on her 99th birthday, while holding up his No. 99 jersey. (Courtesy Melba Jacobson Family) Courtesy Melba Jacobson Family Jacobson has four children, 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She said the secret to reaching her age is just enjoying life. (Courtesy Melba Jacobson Family) Courtesy Melba Jacobson Family Jacobson has attended every training camp since 2014, other than when COVID didn’t allow for it. (Courtesy Melba Jacobson Family) Courtesy Melba Jacobson Family Jacobson poses for a picture with former Washington running back Clinton Portis. (WTOP/Diane Roberts) WTOP/Diane Roberts ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share This:

WTOP’s Diane Roberts spoke to Melba Jacobson, a Washington Commanders super fan who turned 100.

Washington Commanders super fan Melba Jacobson recently turned 100 years old! I met her at training camp 10 years ago, and she’s still going strong with her fandom.

We reminisced about our first meeting and all the players — past and present — Jacobson has met over the years. Former quarterback Joe Theismann, who spent 12 years with the team, is one of them. He shared a birthday greeting with the now centenarian that also fulfilled a promise.

“Hello, Melba. When you turned 99, I told you I was looking forward to wishing you a happy 100th birthday. Well, here we are. So happy 100th. And may you have many, many, many more. You are a very special person. Matter of fact, you’re my hero. Enjoy your birthday.”

Jacobson moved to D.C. from Texas in 1941 and has been a fan of the Burgundy and Gold ever since: “I just love it!”

She refers to the coaches and players as “her boys.”

Her family threw a party for the 100-year-old matriarch Sunday. About 80 family and friends were there from Maryland, Virginia, Arizona, West Virginia and beyond. They had a three-tiered birthday cake decorated with the words, “100 Years of Love.”

There were toasts, stories and a lot of love for the woman who has lived through 17 presidents. She has four children, 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Her secret to reaching her age? She said is to just enjoy life.

I first spotted Jacobson while covering training camp for a D.C.-area TV station. She had a sign saying she was celebrating her birthday by spending time with her favorite team. That was in 2014, but Jacobson remembers it clearly.

“You were first,” she said.

The photographer and I tried to make sure the team’s top brass noticed Jacobson. And boy, did they!

“Every training camp since, other than, of course, the COVID years, she’s been back there and the team has treated her royally,” her son Jay said.

There are plenty of pictures and videos that demonstrate his statement.

One of my favorites is Chase Young, who wore the number 99 when he was with the team, holding up his jersey next to the one Jacobson was wearing that said, “younger.” And it happened on her 99th birthday.

Before we hung up our call on Monday, I asked Jay how he thinks his mom has lived so long. He said, “Sometimes good things happen to good people, and she’s the best.”

No lies detected there!

On Tuesday, Melba will attend another Washington training camp with her four children.

