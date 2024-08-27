Northwest Stadium: Commanders ink new naming rights deal for its Landover stadium

There's a new name for the former FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, after the Washington Commanders struck a naming rights deal with Northwest Federal Credit Union.

There’s a new name for the former FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, after the Washington Commanders struck a naming rights deal with Northwest Federal Credit Union.

The field will now be called Northwest Stadium. The Commanders and the credit union announced “a new, multi-year, exclusive naming-rights agreement” on Tuesday.

The two sides did not disclose the exact length or terms of the agreement Tuesday, but an anonymous source with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press it’s an eight-year deal that’s worth more on average than the $7.5 million annually FedEx paid under its agreement.

FedEx paid the NFL team $205 million in 1999 for the naming rights to the stadium, but abruptly ended the partnership in February — two years early.

The Commanders and Northwest Federal Credit Union said the agreement “marks a new chapter” for the team.

The two groups said they “will officially kick off the extension and expansion of their existing

partnership” when they hold a news conference on-site Sept. 15, before the Commanders’ home season opener against the New York Giants.

“As we continue to work toward our goal of building the Commanders into an elite franchise that consistently competes for championships, we are excited to welcome our team and fans to Northwest Stadium and look forward to creating incredible memories together on the field and in the communities we serve,” said Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris in a statement.

The “expanded partnership” will include “exclusive Northwest branding across the stadium, including a new stadium logo featured on exterior and interior signage, as well as Northwest serving as the team’s jersey patch partner for off-season and in-season practices,” according to a news release.

“It is an honor to be able to welcome everyone to ‘Northwest Stadium’ and introduce the inspiring initiatives that this collaboration represents,” said Northwest Federal Credit Union President and CEO Jeff Bentley in a statement.

Harris said Sunday before the preseason finale against New England he was hopeful Washington would have a new stadium by 2030. The current lease at the stadium in Landover, Maryland, runs through 2027, and the new naming-rights deal does not preclude the team from opening a new one before the deal’s completion in 2032, The Associated Press reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.