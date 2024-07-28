Washington Commanders training camp opens for fans: ‘We are going to the Superbowl’

Excited Washington Commanders fans lined up for the team’s training camp in Ashburn, Virginia, confident this will be Washington’s year.

The Washington Commanders training camp in Ashburn, Virginia, was a popular spot for local fans. (WTOP/Shayna Estulin) WTOP/Shayna Estulin Fans attend the Washington Commanders training camp in Ashburn, Virginia, on Sunday. (WTOP/Shayna Estulin) WTOP/Shayna Estulin Fans dress up and go to the Washington Commanders training camp in Virginia. (WTOP/Shayna Estulin) WTOP/Shayna Estulin A young fan shows off his jersey as he attends the Washington Commanders training camp in Virginia. (WTOP/Shayna Estulin) WTOP/Shayna Estulin ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Excited Washington Commanders fans lined up for the team’s training camp in Ashburn, Virginia, on Sunday, confident this will be Washington’s year.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of great opportunities for us,” said Kenny Thompson, who came from Texas for the sold-out event. “I do believe we are going to have us a winning season, I know some (predict), 5 games, I say no less than 12.”

Sunday was the first of 5 days of practice camp open to the public.

Van Dora was standing in line, waiting to get in to the cordoned-off area where fans were instructed against taking photos of the players without prior approval.

Dora, like Thompson, used to live in the D.C. region, and has been a Washington fan since he was in “diapers.”

Asked what changes he wants to see in the 2024 season, Van incredulously responded, “Changes? We are going to the Superbowl. What do you mean, ‘changes?’ Do you see Jayden Daniels in here? Lady, you are asking a crazy question … you know we are going to the Superbowl.”

Another longtime fan, Tara Beaner, from nearby Herndon, Virginia, has been to Washington’s training camp every year since 2009.

“We are just really happy to see the team changing from top down,” she told WTOP. “I think this year, the excitement of the fan base, which is a carryover from last year, feels different.”

Beaner added, “This is maybe the one place in the D.C. metro region that we can be united about anything.”

For more in-depth discussion on the Commanders and the 2024 Olympics in Paris, listen to the D.C. Sports Huddle.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.