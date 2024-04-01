Commanders sign journeyman quarterback Jeff Driskel

The Washington Commanders signed journeyman quarterback Jeff Driskel on Monday, adding depth at the position behind fellow veteran Marcus Mariota and likely a highly touted rookie to be named later.

Driskel, 30, is another player new general manager Adam Peters is plenty familiar with. Peters was VP of player personnel with the San Francisco 49ers when they selected Driskel in the sixth round in 2016.

The Commanders are expected to use a much higher pick on a QB, potentially at No. 2 with LSU’s Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, North Carolina’s Drake Maye and Michigan’s national championship-winning J.J. McCarthy among the possibilities. Mariota signed a one-year deal ready to play or serve as a mentor.

After the trade of 2023 starter Sam Howell to Seattle, Driskel, Mariota and practice squad holdover Jake Fromm are now the quarterbacks on the roster, with Washington’s offseason workout program starting this week.

“You want to have the best competition and as many good players as you can to have the best team,” Peters said at the NFL’s scouting combine in Indianapolis in late February. “(In) San Francisco a couple years ago, we needed, what, four, maybe five at the end.”

Driskel has appeared in 24 games for Cincinnati, Detroit, Denver, Houston and Cleveland. His 12th and most recent pro start came with the Browns in Week 18 last season, when they were locked into a playoff spot and he completed 13 of 26 passes for 166 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions as Joe Flacco rested.

The Louisiana Tech/Florida product has thrown for 2,394 yards, 16 TDs and 10 INTs since making his league debut in relief of Andy Dalton in a Bengals blowout loss to Kansas City on Oct. 21, 2018.

The Commanders earlier Monday signed running back Jeremy McNichols and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus. McNichols had two stints with the Niners, while Zaccheaus played under new coach Dan Quinn with the Atlanta Falcons.

They’ll have a whole new draft class on the field when organized team activities begin in May and for mandatory minicamp June 11-13. Washington has nine picks in the draft April 25-27, including two second-rounders among six in the top 100, for Peters to continue reshaping the team after bringing in 20 free agents who weren’t with the organization last season.

