Denver Broncos move quickly to sign linebacker Cody Barton after losing Josey Jewell to Panthers

The Associated Press

March 16, 2024, 1:28 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Veteran inside linebacker Cody Barton is signing with the Denver Broncos, his agent David Canter announced in a social media post Friday night.

Barton, 27, had 121 tackles for the Washington Commanders last season. That followed a career-high 136-tackles in his fourth and final season in Seattle in 2022.

Before that, he was a rotational player for the Seahawks, who selected him in the third round out of Utah in 2019.

Barton’s deal is for one year with a base pay of about $3.5 million.

He replaces free agent Josey Jewell, who signed a three-year, $22.75 million deal with the Carolina Panthers this week after spending six seasons in Denver.

