Commanders hire Newmark as assistant GM, are close to finalizing front office and coaching staff

The new-look Washington Commanders football operations staff led by recently hired general manager Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn is starting to come together.

“Lance is a phenomenal person, and he will immediately elevate our overall personnel function here,” Peters said in a statement. “Lance is someone that I have known and respected in the scouting community my entire career. He is a highly respected talent evaluator and a great leader who will fit perfectly into what we’re building.”

Peters, Quinn, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. have also made several staff additions, including hiring Larry Izzo as special teams coach, Bobby Johnson as offensive line coach and Ken Norton Jr. as linebackers coach, according to a person with knowledge of the moves, who also said quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard, receivers coach Bobby Engram and pass rush specialist Ryan Kerrigan are returning.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hires have not yet been announced.

Anthony Lynn is also joining the Commanders as run game coordinator and Darryl Tapp as defensive line coach, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on a conference call Wednesday.

Two front office Martin Mayhew, whose previous title was general manager when Ron Rivera ran football operations, is staying on as senior personnel executive/advisor to the GM, while Marty Hurney shifted to an advisory role.

Newmark, who first became an NFL executive working for Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard with the San Diego Chargers in the 1990s, had been with Detroit since 1998. With the Lions, he most recently oversaw the day-to-day operations in football technology and information and was the liaison between those departments and player personnel.

“I will always be thankful for my time in Detroit and cannot say enough good things about the Lions organization,” Newmark said. “I have tremendous respect for Adam, and believe strongly in him, and in his vision for this franchise.”

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report.

