A look at some of Alabama’s top players under retiring coach Nick Saban

Retiring Alabama coach Nick Saban coached numerous All-Americans, 44 (and counting) first-round NFL draft picks and four Heisman Trophy winners during his 17 seasons in Tuscaloosa. A look at some of his best players at Alabama based on their success in college and the pros, listed alphabetically:

— Jonathan Allen, DL, 2013-16. Returned for his fourth season and won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award and Ted Hendricks Award. He finished with 28.5 career sacks. Made the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2022 with the Washington Commanders. Another Tide DL alumnus, the New York Jets’ No. 3 overall pick Quinnen Williams in 2019, just made his second straight Pro Bowl.

— Will Anderson Jr., LB, 2020-22. The No. 3 pick in last year’s draft by the Houston Texans, Anderson was a two-time Nagurski Trophy winner as the nation’s top defensive player. He trails only Derrick Thomas at Alabama in career sacks (34.5) and tackles for loss (62).

— Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, 2015-17. Among the best to come from Saban’s assembly line of NFL-ready defensive backs, Fitzpatrick won both the Bednarik and Thorpe awards as a junior. Already a three-time All-Pro performer, he was drafted by the Miami Dolphins and currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Other DB contenders for this list include Landon Collins, Patrick Surtain Jr., Trevon Diggs and Marlon Humphrey.

— Derrick Henry, RB, 2013-15. Henry, now with the Tennessee Titans, won the 2015 Heisman Trophy and national championship. He ran for a school- and Southeastern Conference record 2,219 yards, which led the nation and was the fifth most in a single season by an FBS player in college football history. Henry won NFL rushing titles in 2019 and 2020 and was second in 2022. Another Tide RB, Mark Ingram, won the 2009 Heisman — one of four such winners under Saban.

— DeVonta Smith, WR, 2017-20. Set the Southeastern Conference career receiving records with 3,965 yards and 46 touchdowns and won the 2020 Heisman. The first-round draft pick has had 1,000-yard seasons each of the past two years for the Philadelphia Eagles. The list of Alabama’s best receivers under Saban is long, including Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy and Jaylen Waddle.

— Barrett Jones, OL, 2010-13. Started at guard, left tackle and center in his career, winning both the Outland Trophy and Rimington Trophy, among others. Was a unanimous All-American in 2012.

— Tua Tagovailoa (2017-19) and Jalen Hurts (2016-18). It’s hard to separate the two quarterbacks, though Hurts wound up transferring to Oklahoma after losing the starting job to Tagovailoa. Now, Hurts is starring for the Eagles, leading them to the Super Bowl last season, and Tagovailoa is with the Miami Dolphins.

— Bryce Young, QB, 2020-22. Won the Heisman in 2021 as a first-year starter and was the No. 1 overall pick by the Carolina Panthers. Passed for 8,200 yards and 80 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in his two seasons as starter.

