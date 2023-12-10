Upcoming Commanders business move is a win, one fan says

The Washington Commanders plan to move their business operations from FedEx Field in Landover to the University of Maryland’s Discovery District to meet the great demand for suites.

FILE- Washington Commanders helmets sit on the field during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Ashburn, Va. The congressional investigation of the NFL's Washington Commanders will end when Republicans take over early next year. U.S. House Committee for Oversight and Reform ranking Republican Rep. James Comer issued a statement Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, saying simply, 'It's over." (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File) The Washington Commanders plans to move its business operations from FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, to the University of Maryland's Discovery District, which is branded as an innovative research area in College Park.

The NFL franchise said in a statement the move will help “meet greater demand for suites while expanding the franchise’s footprint in the state of Maryland.”

The change is expected early next year.

Alexander City High School’s Assistant Director of Athletics, and Commanders fan, Felix Trammell says it’s a sign the team is going in the right direction, despite a season with ups and downs.

“It shows that there is money actually coming into the franchise again,” Trammell said. “I think (with) the end of the Snyder regime with all the allegations, and the name change, businesses stepped away and now businesses are coming back.”

The new offices will be on the fourth floor of the building located on the 4600 block of River Road in Riverdale Park, just outside of College Park. The Commanders will be next to other tenants like Capital One and Adobe.

The move comes months after Josh Harris, and his ownership group, acquired the team. The Commanders also invested $40 million into FedEx field in August of this year.

“Good organizations start with solid money in their front offices,” Trammell said.