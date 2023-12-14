Playoff-minded Rams still see pitfalls in facing the slumping Commanders’ dismal pass defense

Matthew Stafford has played some of the best football of his 15-year career over the past month, and now he's about to lead Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams against the worst pass defense in the NFL.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford has played some of the best football of his 15-year career over the past month, and now he’s about to lead Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams against the worst pass defense in the NFL.

Yet the Rams (6-7) and their offense-minded head coach are not excessively confident about their chances against the Washington Commanders (4-9), whose four-game skid and brutal defensive efforts appear to pave Los Angeles’ path to a prolific game Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

“You don’t get into that,” said Sean McVay, an assistant for seven years in Washington before getting the top job in LA in 2017. “The film is what talks to me. I think sometimes stats can be really inflated and very misleading based on how some games unfold. … I don’t see those types of things when I flip the tape onto this defense.”

McVay identified talent throughout the Commanders’ defensive lineup, and he praised Washington coach Ron Rivera for keeping his team together during a challenging stretch. He also noted that the Commanders are coming off their bye, allowing them to get refreshed and refocused on the four games ahead.

Yet the final stretch means much more to the Rams, who are in the thick of the NFC playoff race despite a heartbreaking overtime loss to AFC-leading Baltimore that stopped their three-game winning streak last weekend.

Los Angeles’ next three games are against teams with losing records, creating a reasonable route to the postseason just one year after an injury-plagued team went 5-12 in its Super Bowl title defense.

“They’ve got nothing to lose,” Rams safety John Johnson said of the Commanders. “They can come out here, visit LA, have fun. They’re not really stressed out about a loss. We’re fighting for our postseason. Definitely a must-win for us. They’re basically playing with house money. They can go out there, have fun and just try to put up a lot of points and ruin our party. It’s definitely a challenge, and we can’t let them do it.”

HOWELL’S HEALTH

McVay and Johnson both expressed respect for Sam Howell, the mobile Washington quarterback who hasn’t allowed a whopping 58 sacks to deter him from his swashbuckling style of play.

“He’s definitely a guy that can torture you, and he’s been doing it week in and week out,” Johnson said.

Howell has topped 300 yards passing four times in his past six games despite getting sacked 18 times in that stretch. He relaxed at home in North Carolina during the bye, but he’s determined to keep growing despite the bleakness of Washington’s circumstances.

“I want to make better decisions, take better care of the football,” Howell said. “I just want to be really, really consistent. I think I’ve done some really good things this year. I just need to do it at a more consistent rate. I think that’s my goal to go into these last four games: To be really consistent and make plays and just play winning football. We still have a lot to play for.”

COMMANDERS VS DONALD

Howell has been sacked 58 times and is on pace to tie David Carr’s NFL record of being sacked 76 times in a season. Enter Aaron Donald, who logged four sacks against Washington in 2020.

“Four sacks, period, is crazy, but as an interior guy it’s even crazier,” Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin said. “It’s a testament to his work ethic, the kind of player he is, and obviously you’ve got to account for where he is. I know we’re going to have a good plan for that, and I know our linemen are going to be up for that challenge.”

Commanders tight end Logan Thomas goes way back with Donald: Thomas was sacked by Donald when the pass rusher played for Pitt and Thomas was Virginia Tech’s quarterback.

“Best defensive player in our generation, most likely,” Thomas said, then added with a laugh: “He’s not hard to miss. That mouth runs a decent amount. He ain’t afraid to say it, either.”

SACK MASTERS

The Rams can also pressure Howell with edge rusher Byron Young, who leads all NFL rookies with six sacks this season — a half-sack ahead of his teammate, nose tackle Kobie Turner. Both rookies realize they’re getting the famous benefits of playing next to the double- and triple-teams habitually drawn by Donald.

GIBSON’S SPOTLIGHT

Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson have shared carries for the Commanders so far this season, but Robinson missed practice this week with a hamstring injury, setting Gibson up to carry the load ahead of his impending free agency.

Gibson struggled in an offense that provided limited touches earlier this season, but said he’s adjusted.

“I feel like I did that early in the season, trying to press it, because I wasn’t getting it as much,” he said. “I just had to calm down. So whenever I get the ball, just make the best of the opportunity, and be myself, and not try to do anything extra.”

Washington will also likely use the final four games to see what sixth-round pick Chris Rodriguez Jr. can do after the rookie got just 31 carries so far this season.

___

AP freelance reporter Michael Phillips contributed.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.