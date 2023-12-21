Jets QB Zach Wilson still out with a concussion. It appears likely Trevor Siemian will start Sunday

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson remained in the concussion protocol Thursday and hasn’t participated…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson remained in the concussion protocol Thursday and hasn’t participated in practice this week, making it more likely Trevor Siemian will start Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett certainly sounded as though he was preparing to have Siemian under center.

“We have to look at all the different things Trevor’s comfortable with that we can get going this week,” Hackett said.

Wilson was injured in the first half of the Jets’ 30-0 loss at Miami last Sunday before Siemian replaced him. Wilson, who was sacked four times, was briefly checked in the medical tent early in the game and continued to play until leaving before halftime.

The third-year quarterback’s head appeared to hit the ground on one sack, although it wasn’t clear if that was the blow that caused the injury.

Wilson’s mother Lisa posted on her Instagram story Monday night that her son “took some really, really big hits and he fought through it and really tried to just stay out on the field.” She added that he ”really started having problems with blurred vision and his depth perception” before leaving the game when NFL concussion spotters saw he was displaying symptoms.

Coach Robert Saleh said on Wednesday that Wilson appeared to be improving and he wasn’t closing the door on him being able to play. The Jets held walkthroughs on Wednesday and Thursday, so the practice participation for players is just an estimate. But typically, players who aren’t cleared of the concussion protocol by Thursday don’t play on Sunday.

“Always encourage those guys to take care of above the neck, and credit to Zach, he will fight,” Saleh said. “That’s one thing I will say about that young man is he’s always gotten up there no matter how many hits he’s taken, how many times he’s running for his life, he’s always come back to the huddle, and he’s come back and he’s fought. So I have a great appreciation for him.

“But at the same time, thank goodness that it was spotted up top and we were able to get him the care that he needs.”

If Wilson can’t go, Siemian will become the fourth quarterback to start a game for the Jets this season — only the second time in franchise history they have used that many in one season. The 1989 squad had Ken O’Brien, Tony Eason, Pat Ryan and Kyle Mackey start that season.

It would also be the second time Siemian started for the Jets, but first since his first stint with the team in 2019.

“He goes out there, it’s not too big for him,” Hackett said of Siemian. “He prepares really well, I think, for the situation. For the lack of practice, he’s done a pretty good job of running the huddle. It’ll be good for him to have the reps that he’s had up to this point this week, to have a full week to be able to go out there and execute.”

The 31-year-old Siemian has lost his past six starts, including that game with the Jets. He was 0-4 with the Saints in 2021 and 0-1 last season with Chicago — against New York.

“Super grateful,” Siemian said Wednesday of the possibility of starting. “At this point in my career, especially, any chance I get to play is awesome. So if it happens, I’ll be ready. If not, I’m hoping Zach’s coming back and he’s feeling all right.”

NOTES: QB Aaron Rodgers, who was activated from the injured reserve list Wednesday, was listed as a non-participant at practice for the second straight day. … DL John Franklin-Myers (hip) also was estimated as a non-participant.

