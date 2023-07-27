Philly sports host rains on Commanders’ ownership parade

Many Washington Commanders fans are celebrating the end of the Dan Snyder era, but there are concerns being raised from Philadelphia about the team’s new majority owner Josh Harris.

Many Washington Commanders fans are celebrating the end of the Dan Snyder era, but there are concerns being raised from Philadelphia about the team’s new majority owner Josh Harris.

Harris owns the Philadelphia 76ers, and in that city, a similar chant that was heard here is being heard there — “sell the team.”

“Honestly, I think it’s the worst ownership for a Philadelphia sports franchise in the last 40 years,” said Howard Eskin, a sports broadcaster for FOX 29 in Philly and WIP radio.

Eskin told WTOP that since Harris purchased the NBA team in 2011, he has been an “absentee owner” who has made “incorrect decisions” with hiring those who do watch over the team. During Harris’ tenure, the team has been unable to make it past the second round of the playoffs.

“The fans finally are starting to realize that he cares more about making money than having the 76ers win a championship,” Eskin said.

Eskin said while he believes Harris is a smart business owner, Harris hasn’t shown himself to be talented at running a sports team.

In Washington, Eskin expects a similar pattern from Harris, which would include ticket prices going up. However, Eskin said he doubts the hikes will be seen during the first year of the new owner’s tenure.

“Get ready, get ready, your ticket prices are going up,” Eskin said.

He said in Philadelphia, there have been loyalty concerns, too, when it comes to Harris, who also owns the New Jersey Devils hockey team and now the Washington Commanders.

“He’s not a Philadelphian. He’s not going to be a Washingtonian. He’s not going to be a New Jersey guy, where he owns the Devils,” Eskin said.

In Washington, Eskin agreed the Commanders should see movement in the right direction, but the question is, will Harris make the right hires that truly improve the team?

“I will say this, going from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris is better. But that’s like going from zero to one,” Eskin said.

He said the Commanders should be careful about hoping to see the team return to the powerhouse it was in the 80s under coach Joe Gibbs. During Gibbs’ reign, the team won Super Bowls in 1982, 1987 and 1991.

“They will be better. But will they be the Washington football team of yesteryear? I’m not so sure they’re going to get back to that level anymore,” Eskin said.

He said in Philly, the number of fans that are urging Harris to sell the NBA team there continues to grow, but in Washington, it is yet to be seen what Harris will do with the team. Eskin believes Harris may be good for the team when it comes to getting a new stadium, which he said the Commanders truly need.

Also, since the deal to acquire the Commanders involves several other minority owners, it is unclear what role the other owners will play in team decisions. But, judging by what Philadelphia has seen, Eskin doesn’t seem optimistic.

“It’s a honeymoon right now, Washington. Knock yourself out down there, enjoy it. Honeymoons don’t last forever. So, people should just remember that,” Eskin said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.