FAQ: Here’s how you can check out Commanders’ training camp

Festivities start Thursday, July 27, at the team's Ashburn, Virginia, facilities. Here’s everything you need to know so you and the family can enjoy the preseason training camp.

Starting July 26, get live updates on the Commanders’ training camp from WTOP’s George Wallace. Listen live at: 25 and: 55 past the hour. You can also follow George on Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates from training camp.

The buzz around football season is growing with new Commanders’ owners, Josh Harris, Mitchell Rales and Magic Johnson in town.

Festivities start Thursday, July 27, at the team’s Ashburn, Virginia, facilities. Here’s everything you need to know so you and the family can enjoy the preseason training camp.

Q: How do I get tickets?

Tickets are free on SeatGeek but each group is limited to six tickets total per day. You can go as many days as you would like. Kids will also need tickets. Your tickets will be made available via the Commanders or SeatGeek app. Q: What do I need to bring with me? And what should I leave at home?

The first thing you may want to bring is a cooler packed with water. It is going to be a scorcher for the first few days, getting into the high 90s. Leave the beer at home though — alcohol is not allowed. Outside food is also prohibited. There will be food trucks on site. There is a 2,000-seat bleacher but you may want a more comfortable camping chair or picnic blanket. All visitors and bags are subject to search by team security. And don’t forget your Sharpie or pen. While autographs are not guaranteed, you may be able to score a signature from Terry McLaurin or Jonathan Allen. Any kind of weapon is not allowed. Q: Can I take a picture or video of the team playing?

Shooting video or taking pictures is strictly prohibited during team portions of camp, when players are playing 7-on-7 or 11-on-11, installing plays and working special teams. We don’t need to give the Eagles any more of an edge. Commanders staff will tell you when you can and cannot take pictures. Video cameras are not allowed on site. Q: Where should I park?

Free parking is available during training camp at Dulles Town Center. A shuttle bus will run every 10 minutes starting at 7:30 a.m. Gates open at 8 a.m. Practice starts at 9 a.m. Here’s a map of the training camp.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.