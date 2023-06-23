Report: Capitals, Wizards eying move to Northern Virginia?

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.
The owners of the Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards have talked with Virginia officials about moving the teams to Northern Virginia, according to a report Friday by the Washington Post.
The Post said that representatives from Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Capitals, Wizards and Washington Mystics, have had preliminary and exploratory talks regarding a possible arena site near Amazon’s new HQ2 development in the National Landing area of Arlington.
The NHL, NBA and WNBA teams currently play at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, which opened in 1997. The arena is owned by Ted Leonsis, Monumental’s founder and CEO.
The Post said that Leonsis and other team executives have also been meeting with Washington city officials regarding the need to improve the arena and who would pay for it.
Amazon officially opened the first phase of its HQ2 development earlier in June. The project, announced in 2018, is eventually expected to bring 25,000 employees to National Landing.
