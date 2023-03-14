Reports: QB Heinicke leaves Washington, signing with Falcons

The former Old Dominion play caller plans to sign a two-year deal worth up to $20 million to join the Atlanta Falcons.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s time with the Washington Commanders is over.

Heinicke confirmed his exit from Washington in an Instagram post, thanking fans for supporting him during his time with the Commanders.

“The love and support has been unmatched the last couple years,” he said. “The memories I’ll cherish forever. You gave me a second chance and it’s forever changed my life.”

Heinicke started 24 regular-season games over two seasons in Washington, completing 64% of his passes for 5,278 yards with 32 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. The Georgia native turns 30 on Wednesday.

Heinicke became a fan favorite for his performances as a starter following injures to Ryan Fitzpatrick and Carson Wentz. However, with Sam Howell impressing many with his performance in Washington’s win over the Cowboys in the season finale, Heinicke’s future with the team became uncertain.

Washington began its offseason moves this week by re-signing defensive tackle Daron Payne to a four-year deal and adding depth and versatility to its offensive line by adding former Kansas City Chiefs tackle/guard Andrew Wylie and ex-New York Giants center/guard Nick Gates.