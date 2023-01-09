Commanders QB Wentz’s thoughtful gesture to Howell during rookie’s 1st start

In what may have been his last game in a Washington Commanders uniform, Carson Wentz gave rookie quarterback Sam Howell his suite at FedEx Field so Howell's family and friends could watch Sunday's game together.

If he is on his way out, this gesture is being recognized as high class. It happened at the Commanders game Sunday when Wentz gave rookie quarterback Sam Howell his suite at FedEx Field for the game so Howell’s family and friends could watch the game together.

“I had a lot of family in town and Carson, this tells what a type of guy he is, Carson gave me his suite for the game,” Howell said in a news conference. “I know a lot of people have said … some negative things about Carson, but he’s just an unbelievable human being. He’s just awesome to be around, and for him to give me his suite my first start, it means a lot.”

During the game, Howell showed glimpses of why he was once a top draft prospect in beating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18, The Associated Press reported. The fifth-round pick out of North Carolina became Washington’s first rookie QB to throw and run for a touchdown since Robert Griffin III in 2012.

With another offseason of work, does Howell think he can be a starter in the pros?

“I definitely can,” he said. “I don’t want to get ahead of myself. I played one game. They still have to make the decisions, and whatever decision they make I’ll be ready for it,” The Associated Press reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.