NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey wants to share his thoughts — some timely, some random — about the Commanders' year as a whole.

10 random thoughts about the Commanders' 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

While it feels like at times that training camp just began, the reality is that the Commanders’ 2022 season is over.

So, after following the team on a day-to-day basis, Pete Hailey wants to share his thoughts — some timely, some random — about the year as a whole. He’s got a lot of them, too, all of which can be found below…

I’m pledging to do my best in the coming months to remember that Sam Howell has completed just 11 passes in his career, because I fear that as his debut drifts more and more into the past, his impact against the Cowboys will only be exaggerated. However. HOWEVER. HOWEVER. The best path forward, at least immediately, might be for Washington to try and become a Niners Lite sort of club, where the rest of the roster is so strong that a less-heralded signal-caller can ably lead the way. With Carson Wentz surely done and Taylor Heinicke perhaps seeking new employment, the money that’ll be devoted to quarterback with Howell and a couple of new faces (and without a major veteran acquisition) would be rather scant, which would allow Ron Rivera and the front office to spend everywhere else. A Howell-led unit with a fortified group of blockers and more help at tight end would pair nicely with a defense that could be rounded out with another linebacker and some secondary depth. Rivera, whose seat is hot and who may be answering to a new owner soon, might prefer to find a more proven option instead of Howell, yet to me, copying San Fran’s present model is more appealing than sinking more resources into a plan that essentially boils down to, “Let’s cross our fingers and toes that this vet gets his act together.” In that scenario, Howell can show whether he’s worth building around or a new regime will get to start over in 2024.

Before Tua Tagovailoa’s concussions, Miami’s Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle represented the league’s most indefensible pair of receivers. Now, I’m not saying Washington can replicate Hill and Waddle’s production because Hill is more explosive than a Michael Bay movie and Waddle is barely a tier below him, but I do believe Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson have a chance to be a dominant duo in their own right. McLaurin’s skills are well-known at this juncture and Dotson’s rookie numbers fail to fully speak to how awesome he was in his initial campaign. What I appreciate about the Dolphins is they knew what they had in Hill and Waddle and targeted them over and over and over… and over. Why spread the ball around to others when the ball is at its most dangerous in the hands of two wideouts? I’d like this outfit to develop that attitude when it comes to McLaurin and Dotson (while keeping Curtis Samuel involved, of course). I’m not exactly holding my breath that this run-first crew will opt to listen to this idea, but I do know that, in my mind, there’s no limit to how many passes McLaurin and Dotson should see.

