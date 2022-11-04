Washington football legend Dave Butz dies

Former Washington defensive tackle Dave Butz has passed away at age 72, the team announced Friday.

Butz signed with the Burgundy and Gold as a free agent in 1975 after two seasons with St. Louis. He started 180 games over 14 years in D.C. and was a mainstay on Washington’s first two Super Bowl-winning teams.

We’re heartbroken over the loss of Washington Legend Dave Butz, a 2x Super Bowl champion and member of our Ring of Fame and 90 Greatest list. Sending our deepest condolences to Dave’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ZkxgGoFNwR — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 4, 2022

The former first round pick out of Purdue spent two seasons with the Cardinals before finding a home in D.C., and a position switch from end to tackle gave his career a boost. He made 17 starts at that position in his first two years with Washington and became a full-time starter in 1978. He was voted First Team All-Pro in 1983, when he recorded 11.5 sacks. He was second-team All-Pro the next season.

Butz missed only two games in his final 11 seasons in Washington.

Former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann remembered over Twitter how he, kicker Mark Moseley and Butz would ride to games together. He called Butz “a true gentle giant.”