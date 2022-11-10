DC sues Commanders, Snyder over ‘deception’ regarding sexual harassment investigation

D.C.’s attorney general on Thursday announced that he has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell

D.C.’s attorney general on Thursday announced that he has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, saying they had “repeatedly lied to and deceived” D.C. consumers about the investigation into sexual harassment of team workers.

At the heart of Racine’s allegations is the charge that, after the NFL took over the investigation into the harassment and abuse allegations, they entered into “a secret agreement” with Snyder, giving him the power to decide what information the public would see.

Racine said the NFL’s actions gave the impression “that they were stepping in to assume oversight” and that a full, independent investigation was going to be done.

He added that the defendants misled the public about the investigation, and how much they knew about alleged misconduct, “to protect their profits and their image.”

The NFL’s report hasn’t been released.

Racine said he was suing under D.C.’s Consumer Protection Act, saying it covered all false statements by merchants who sell goods or services to residents of the District.

