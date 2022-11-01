WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy barrage on Ukraine | Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos | Ships with Ukrainian grain may be blocked | US military performs onsite weapons inspections
Home » Washington Commanders » Commanders announce that Ron…

Commanders announce that Ron Rivera’s mother died Monday evening

Peter Hailey

November 1, 2022, 3:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Commanders announce that Ron Rivera's mother died Monday evening originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ron Rivera’s mother, Dolores, died on Monday night, the Commanders announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Per the statement, Dolores “passed away peacefully” and did so with “her husband and family members by her side.”

Rivera missed a practice last week in order to fly to California and spend time with his mom. Upon his return, Rivera shared that she was in “positive spirits” and explained that he was pleased to be able to see her.

Here is the full statement regarding the news:

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

ron rivera

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

50,000 companies on hold because of GSA’s UEI validation problems

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

Pentagon plans new initiatives to tackle long-term sustainment costs

Army diving ‘headfirst’ into SBOMs to secure software supply chain

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up