Ron Rivera's mother, Dolores, died on Monday night, the Commanders announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Commanders announce that Ron Rivera's mother died Monday evening

Per the statement, Dolores “passed away peacefully” and did so with “her husband and family members by her side.”

Rivera missed a practice last week in order to fly to California and spend time with his mom. Upon his return, Rivera shared that she was in “positive spirits” and explained that he was pleased to be able to see her.

Here is the full statement regarding the news: