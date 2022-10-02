IAN NEWS: Photos | Fla. deaths rise to 47 | Fla. neighborhood tries to recover | Pine Island residents recount horror | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands
Dan Snyder appears on field, chats with Jerry Jones ahead of Commanders-Cowboys

Peter Hailey

October 2, 2022, 1:20 PM

Snyder appears on field, chats with Jones at Commanders-Cowboys

Dan Snyder was very present at AT&T Stadium ahead of Sunday’s Commanders-Cowboys game, marking the first public appearance in quite some time for the Commanders owner.

Snyder’s organization is currently being investigated by the league for its allegedly poor culture and is also at the center of a Congressional investigation for the same reason. Following the Beth Wilkinson investigation, Snyder’s wife, Tanya, was appointed co-CEO of the franchise and represented the team at NFL events.

Dan Snyder has been at every Washington contest this season, per NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay.

However, Week 4’s trip to Dallas was different in that he wasn’t shy about being spotted.

Snyder and Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones are purportedly close. In addition to meeting with Jones, Snyder greeted numerous members of the Commanders.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

