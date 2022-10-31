Commanders’ Chase Young set to return to practice on Wednesday

Washington Commanders pass rusher Chase Young is expected to return to practice this week, head coach Ron Rivera told local media via Zoom on Monday.

“Now, for all intents and purposes, we’re going to start on Wednesday with him,” Rivera said. “We’ll start his clock.”

The Commanders will have 21 days to active Young to the 53-man roster once he first practices. The third-year pro is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list while recovering from an ACL tear, one he suffered almost one year ago.

Washington plans to ease Young back in; Rivera said the 23-year-old will participate in just positional drills starting Wednesday, as doing so will allow Young to participate in walkthroughs and installation periods. The plan is for Young to work on the side field when the club conducts team drills in practice.

Rivera was noncommittal about when Young will make his season debut.

“We’ll see how he is after the day and then going into the next day, and that’ll dictate what our next step is in terms of where he goes from there,” the head coach said.

Young met with Dr. James Andrews, who performed his surgery, in recent days and Dr. Andrews was “very, very pleased,” according to Rivera. Young will continue to work with the strength and conditioning group until Wednesday, Rivera added.

Rivera said Young was “fired up” when the head coach informed him that he was cleared to practice this week.

“He was really ready to go,” Rivera said. “He had that look on his face that, ‘All right, I’m ready.'”

The head coach did have to remind Young that it’s going to be a gradual process as he works his way back into football shape, however.

“We can’t push more for more until each step is cleared. He understands that, but we’ve got to make sure,” Rivera said. “We’ve got to temper and got to make sure that Chase understands that where he is, we’ve got to be very, very diligent and stick with it.”

Young, the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, should add another jolt to a Commanders defense that’s currently playing its best football of the season. After a disappointing sophomore campaign, Young has been eager to return to the field.

Rivera wants to temper expectations for the pass rusher upon his return, though.

“He’s going to have to get back into condition,” Rivera said. “Believe me, playing football is completely different from rehabbing, obviously, and the more reps he can get on the practice field prior to stepping onto the game field would be very beneficial to him.”