RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kyiv area hit by kamikaze drones | US weapons Ukraine will or won't get | NATO holds nuclear talks amid war tension | A ‘genocidal terror attack’
Home » Washington Commanders » AP sources: No plan…

AP sources: No plan to vote on Commanders owner Dan Snyder

The Associated Press

October 13, 2022, 12:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Three people with knowledge of the agenda tell The Associated Press there is no plan to vote on Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s status at next week’s NFL owners meetings in New York.

Snyder’s ownership of the team has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington.

It became a hotter topic Thursday amid an ESPN report detailing Snyder’s efforts to influence other owners and the league office to maintain control of the team.

A team spokesperson called the report categorically untrue.

Snyder has owned the team since 1999.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal employees have more paid time off from OPM to get COVID-19 booster shots

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

Agencies propose new federal cyber workforce pay model to OPM to address short-staffing

USPS, ready for 2022 midterm elections, dinged by federal judge for 2020 shortcomings

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up