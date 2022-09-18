Ron Rivera explains decision to go for 2-point conversion down eight to Lions

Naturally, there were questions about Ron Rivera's fourth-quarter 2-point conversion decision after the game, and he responded curtly.

Rivera explains decision to go for 2-point conversion down 8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

An interesting moment happened after Antonio Gibson plowed his way into the endzone during the fourth quarter of the Washington Commanders’ eventual 36-27 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Gibson’s TD cut the Lion’s lead to 29-21 and, pending an extra point, the Commanders would’ve clawed their way back from 22 points down to just a seven-point deficit. But Washington decided to attempt a two-point conversion, which ended unsuccessfully after quarterback Carson Wentz got flushed out of the pocket.

Naturally, there were questions about that decision after the game, and Ron Rivera responded curtly.

“It’s in the math. It’s in the math. You guys should appreciate the analytics of it. Okay,” Rivera said with a smile.

Going for two would’ve taken the pressure off the Commanders later in the game, had they had gotten close enough to Detroit. They wouldn’t, however, as the Lions scored on their next drive to make it a 36-21 score.

Jahan Dotson reeled in a Carson Wentz pass in the end zone with less than two minutes remaining, but kicker Joey Slye then missed the extra point anyway — hence the 36-27 final score. There was one successful two-point conversion in the third quarter to make it a 22-15 game, but then the two missed conversions in the fourth.

The Commanders will try to get on the better side of .500 again next Sunday when they take on their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles at home.