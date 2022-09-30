Chase Young, Brian Robinson Jr. will be re-evaluated before possible Week 5 returns

Following the conclusion of Week 4's game in Dallas, the Washington Commanders will have the option to activate pass rusher Chase Young and running back Brian Robinson Jr.

Young is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he continues to recover from a torn ACL he suffered last November. Robinson Jr. is on the Non-Football Injury list after being shot twice in Washington, D.C. just over a month ago.

Speaking with reporters in Ashburn on Friday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was non-commital whether the team would activate either Young or Robinson Jr. following Sunday’s game.

“They’ve come along very well,” Rivera said. “They’ll both get examined this week and we’ll go from there once we get the word from the doctors.”

Both Young and Robinson have been present at practice in recent weeks and have gone through individual workouts on the side field. On Tuesday, defensive tackle Jon Allen said Young looks “phenomenal,” a sentiment pass rusher Montez Sweat echoed on Wednesday.

Rivera said he, too, feels Young has turned a corner in his rehab, but immediately reminded those present he’s not the doctor.

“He has looked really good. He really has. He’s done a lot of good things,” Rivera said on Young. “I know every time they talk about getting to a certain spot, he’s hit it every week. So we’re pretty excited about that.”

The head coach said Dr. James Andrews examined Young last week and it was a “very positive report.” However, Dr. Andrews told Rivera there were still a few more boxes he needs to see Young check before clearing him to return.

Rivera added that the Commanders have relied on the GPS and advanced tracking data the NFL has to establish a baseline for Young in terms of speed and leg strength. The head coach emphasized that the team will defer to Dr. Andrews to have the final say for when Young is cleared to return.

“I know for a fact he’s very close to [returning],” Rivera said. “But [Dr. Andrews] wants to see those results this week, next week and going forward. We’ll see how it goes.”

As for Robinson Jr., the running back ran routes at FedEx Field pregame last Sunday and looked good doing so. He’s no longer wearing protective bandaging over his right leg, either.

Elsewhere on the injury front, the Commanders are down to their third-string center this Sunday. Starter Chase Roullier is on IR; backup Wes Schweitzer will not play this week vs. Dallas due to a concussion.

That leaves veteran Nick Martin, who the Commanders signed on Sept. 20, as the starting center for this weekend’s game against Dallas. Rivera is confident Martin can fill in admirably.

“[He’s a] smart football player. He’s done a nice job picking up what we do,” Rivera said. “He’s had over 60 starts in this league, so there’s no concern there. He understands the game. He’s very athletic, great hand placement.”

The Commanders will receive some reinforcements along the offensive line next week, though. Rivera said center Tyler Larsen, who’s currently on PUP while recovering from a torn Achilles, will be activated following Sunday’s game.