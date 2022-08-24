RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: PHOTOS: 6 months of war | US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine | Russians pay tribute to nationalist killed by car bombing | UN nuclear agency asks to visit Ukraine plant
FedEx Field ranked as NFL’s worst stadium

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

August 24, 2022, 9:47 AM

FedEx Field, home to the Washington Commanders, has been ranked as the worst stadium in the NFL, according to USA Today.

Bet for the Win ranked all 30 stadiums and determined that the Maryland venue, which will host the team’s first regular 2022 season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 11, placed last.

FedEx Field has had a number of problems including transportation, high prices and sewage water falling on stands.

“Look, there’s no way around this. FedEx Field is awful. It’s literally falling apart. Remember when a railing gave way back in January and sent a handful of Philly fans tumbling at the feet of Jalen Hurts? Or when that pipe burst in the fall of 2021 and sent questionable water all over fans? Yeah,” said Caroline Darney, managing editor at Bet for the Win.

“Not only will the stadium actively work against you, you need to drive or train an annoying distance and either walk a further annoying distance, or sit in hours of traffic to experience a team that hasn’t made it out of the Wild Card round since 2005. At least tickets are $70 each!”

The Commanders have been playing at FedEx Field since 1997 and won only one home playoff game in the process.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

