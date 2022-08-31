Commanders claim 2 cornerbacks off waivers, release LBs David Mayo, De’Jon Harris

One day after keeping just four cornerbacks on their initial 53-man roster, the Washington Commanders claimed a pair of cornerbacks on waivers on Wednesday: Tariq Castro-Fields from the 49ers and Rachad Wildgoose from the Jets.

Commanders claim two CBs off waivers, release LBs Mayo, Harris originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ASHBURN, Va. — One day after keeping just four cornerbacks on their initial 53-man roster, the Washington Commanders have made a pair of roster moves to bolster that position group.

The Commanders claimed a pair of cornerbacks on waivers on Wednesday, Tariq Castro-Fields and Rachad Wildgoose, both of whom were released during final roster cuts from their respective clubs the day before.

“We got guys that we think can fill some of the needs we are working for. We like both of them,” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday. “We think both are talented, young football players that fit what we’re looking for.”

To make space for Castro-Fields and Wildgoose on the active roster, Washington released two linebackers: veteran David Mayo and third-year pro De’Jon ‘Scoota’ Harris. Moving on from Mayo is somewhat of a surprise, especially considering he played in 16 games for Washington last season and even took some first-team reps during training camp.

Castro-Fields, 23, was a sixth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in this past April’s draft. The cornerback is also a local product from Riverdale Baptist High School in Upper Marlboro, Md. Castro-Fields played his college ball at Penn State and was teammates with Commanders’ first-round draft pick Jahan Dotson.

“This guy has size, speed, athleticism — a very high ceiling,” general manager Martin Mayhew said. “… I know his position coach at Penn State very well. Terry Smith was a receiver here when I played here. I spoke to Terry about him during the draft process. Tariq has huge upside.”

Wildgoose, 22, was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Wildgoose was released by Buffalo during final roster cuts last August but immediately joined the Bills’ practice squad right after. The cornerback was signed to the Jets active roster last November and played in five games for New York as a rookie last season.

Washington Football Talk Podcast | Listen and Follow | Watch on YouTube

“I spoke to both [Jets] coach [Robert] Salah and [general manager] Joe Douglas,” Mayhew said. “Those guys spoke very highly of the young man as a person. They hated to lose him. … He’s got inside and outside versatility. The guy is very competitive. He’s got some man-coverage skills. We’re excited to have him.”

Additionally, Rivera praised Wildgoose’s athleticism and positional versatility as two reasons Washington was interested in the second-year cornerback.

The Commanders also plan to place tight end Curtis Hodges was placed on IR. By doing so, Hodges will be able to return to the team after the first four games. Rivera said Wednesday he views Hodges’ injury as a four or five week recovery and hopes the tight end will be able to return to the field after that.