Camp observations, 8/5: Defense comes up big during intense goal line period

Camp notes, 8/5: Defense steps up during intense goal line period originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ASHBURN — One yard separated Washington’s offense from six points. That one yard proved difficult to pick up, though.

In a goal line portion of Friday morning’s training camp practice, both Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke took turns trying to guide their unit into the end zone, but on the first seven snaps, they couldn’t do it.

With Wentz in charge, Casey Toohill flew off the edge to nab Antonio Gibson for a sizable loss on first down. Then, Jamin Davis corralled Brian Robinson Jr. on another run and snugly covered a tight end to force a throwaway. And on fourth, Wentz and Gibson had a bad exchange, which led to a fumble, which Toohill recovered.

On Heinicke’s turn, meanwhile, Christian Holmes pushed Cam Sims out of bounds before Sims could get his feet down on a fade. From there, Robinson Jr. was dropped again, and on third down, Heinicke had to chuck one out of bounds. Finally, on fourth, Jonathan Williams dove across for a much-needed touchdown.

That was for sure the most high-energy part of Friday’s action, even if it wasn’t the most encouraging for the offense. Should there be a rematch in the near future, they’ll certainly want to execute better. This time, it was the defense who celebrated their work.

Now, here are additional notes for you to digest…

The Curtis Samuel Practice Tracker, unfortunately, is back down to zero. Samuel was completely involved on Wednesday from start to finish, yet on Friday, he was back to the side field. Rivera said there’d be ebbs and flows with Samuel so this isn’t a surprise, but it’s still worth mentioning. Dyami Brown and Saahdiq Charles were also non-participants. Cole Turner, meanwhile, came up lame during an offense-versus-air passing drill and then got his leg a bit twisted up in the ensuing 11-on-11 phrase. Following those nicks, he was sent to the trainer’s tent and did not return. Ron Rivera labeled it a hamstring issue.

Offensive line coach John Matsko demands excellence from his players at all times, including when they're acting as stand-in defenders during walkthrough-like situations. One of the younger linemen was a little late to his temporary duties as a linebacker, which angered Matsko greatly. "You're always on defense," Matsko said. "You're not a starter!" While it might sound harsh, that's precisely what makes Matsko such a top-notch coach. His guys have to be on at all times.

