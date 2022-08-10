Camp observations, 8/10: The first true scuffle of the summer breaks out

It took 13 practices, but on Wednesday, the first fight of Washington Commanders training camp went down.

Camp notes, 8/10: The first true summer scuffle breaks out originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ASHBURN — It took 13 practices, but on Wednesday, the first fight of Washington Commanders training camp went down.

As the session was coming to a close, Shaka Toney took exception with a block that Curtis Hodges threw at him. So, in return, Toney threw a punch at Hodges and also managed to remove the tight end’s helmet in the ensuing scrum.

From there, enough players intervened to prevent the showdown from becoming a full-on scrap, with Sammis Reyes serving as one of the primary disruptors. Soon after, the morning get-together was wrapped up.

In all, the exchange never got too messy. That said, the preseason matchup with the Carolina Panthers feels like it’s coming at the ideal time.

Here are more notes from the latest installment of camp…