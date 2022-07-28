Commanders TE Antonio Gandy-Golden retires from NFL to resume education

Antonio Gandy-Golden has decided to step away from football and return to school, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced at training camp Thursday.

Commanders' Gandy-Golden retires from NFL to resume education originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 24-year-old made the switch from wide receiver to tight end this offseason and put on some weight to adapt to his new position, but instead will hang up the cleats and focus on his education.

Washington drafted Gandy-Golden out of Liberty in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in 10 games across two seasons, recording one catch and one carry for 25 total yards. After he bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad in 2021, the team cut him in January but signed him to a Reserve/Future contract nine days later.

With Gandy-Golden now out of the picture, the Commanders’ tight end room consists of six players: Logan Thomas, John Bates, Sammis Reyes, Cole Turner, Armani Rogers and Curtis Hodges.

Thomas landed on the PUP list Wednesday as he recovers from a torn ACL. Behind him, players Bates, Reyes and Turner entered camp as the favorites to earn roster spots at the position.