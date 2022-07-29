Camp observations, 7/29: Quarterbacks and offense respond after poor Thursday

If you were to give Friday's practice at Washington Commanders training camp a Stars Wars-like title, it'd be: The Offense Strikes Back... Kinda.

ASHBURN — If you were to give Friday's practice at Washington Commanders training camp a Stars Wars-like title, it'd be: The Offense Strikes Back… Kinda.

In the first half of the action, Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell took turns slicing up the defense, which was stingy and loud on Thursday. After the last in a string of completions to receivers, Terry McLaurin bragged, “Everybody’s getting some!”

But like an amateur golfer who plays a fantastic front nine, the quarterbacks and the offense as a whole lost that rhythm, as poor throws and mucked-up pockets became more common.

Even so, it was a promising showing for coordinator Scott Turner’s crew, as it showed resiliency and its potential as the week shifts to the weekend.

Here are a handful of other observations from Friday…