Observations from Commanders’ second OTAs: Jahan Dotson is fitting right in

NBC Sports Washington offers a handful of observations from Day 2 of Washington Commanders offseason practices, beginning with rookie Jahan Dotson's output.

ASHBURN — With the Commanders’ true No. 1 receiver sitting out of OTAs as he waits for a new contract, a new No. 1 target is emerging. And fittingly, he’s wearing… No. 1.

Jahan Dotson was involved quite a bit on offense at Wednesday’s workouts, Washington’s second open session of the offseason. He and Carson Wentz are displaying impressive chemistry for a pair that barely knows each other, and Dotson’s renowned hands have definitely made their way to the NFL.

Here is a handful of observations from the day’s action, beginning with the highlight of Dotson’s output…

During 9-on-9s, Wentz connected with the Commanders’ first-rounder on a post route for six points. On the play, Dotson broke in from the left side and cut toward the middle of the end zone, where Wentz’s ball flew into his grasp, just ahead of Bobby McCain’s outstretched arms. Dotson should thrive in space in the NFL, but on that touchdown, he showed he can produce in crowded areas, too. It was a Sunday-quality pitch and catch.

Chase Young, who returned to the team on Tuesday after being absent for last week's OTAs, made his way onto the field as Wednesday's practice wound down. Young, who wasn't wearing any sort of brace or padding on his surgically-repaired knee, did his usual rounds of chatter with members of multiple position groups on the sidelines, something he's often spotted doing. Afterward, he told the media that he has no intention of rushing his recovery but did acknowledge that "everything's going as planned." Right now, he's healthy enough to run and squat "a substantial amount of weight."

Montez Sweat and Cam Sims joined Young on the list of players who were missing in the first round of OTAs but were back for this set. Seeing Sweat with a helmet on and Young in person were two encouraging sights.

The running backs competed in a new (at least to this particular blogger guy) drill early on in their position-specific period and it was entertaining. Maybe not Top Gun level-entertaining, but fairly close. Instead of trying to describe the borderline chaotic thing, though, allow this video from JP Finlay to sum it up:



Brian Robinson Jr. got a handful of reps alongside Wentz in the backfield. That isn’t to suggest he’s coming for Antonio Gibson’s job or about to significantly eat into what JD McKissic is responsible for, but it was noticeable nonetheless. Think about it: While McKissic has been a running back in the pros his whole career, he still entered as a wideout, much like Gibson did a couple of years ago. Robinson Jr. is the only true ball-carrier of the bunch, and this unit could use a traditional threat like him to go along with all the versatility.