2022 Washington Commanders preseason schedule: Dates, how to watch

NBC Sports Washington Staff

June 2, 2022, 10:15 AM

Football is back, and the Washington Commanders are ready to hit the field for the very first time under their brand new moniker. Ron Rivera enters year three at the helm of the Burgundy & Gold and with as appetizing a roster as he’s enjoyed yet in Washington.

Carson Wentz headlines the new acquisitions, but old faces like Terry McLaurin, Jonathan Allen and others are ready to get back to action and hopefully make it to the postseason for the second time in three years. It all begins with the preseason.

Here’s a look at who Washington will take on in preseason play. 

Week 1: Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders

When: Saturday, August 13 at 1:00 p.m.

Where: FedEx Field

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington, NBC4

Live Streaming: MyTeams

Week 2: Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs

When: Saturday, August 20 at 4:00 p.m.

Where: Arrowhead Stadium

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington, NBC4

Live Streaming: MyTeams

Week 3: Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens

When: Saturday, August 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: M&T Bank Stadium

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington, NBC4

Live Streaming: MyTeams

