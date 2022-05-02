The Commanders are signing yet another lineman with ties to Ron Rivera

The Commanders and veteran offensive lineman Trai Turner have agreed to terms on a one-year, $3 million contract, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

When Ron Rivera addressed the media following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, he explained that he and his coaching staff would get together Monday to evaluate if there were any other parts of the roster to “fill in.”

Apparently, the group felt like more work indeed needed to be done, as evidenced by a signing Washington made to begin the week.

The Commanders and veteran offensive lineman Trai Turner have agreed to terms on a one-year, $3 million contract, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay confirmed the move.

Turner spent last season with the Steelers, and in 2020, he played for the Chargers. Before those stints, he — yep, you already know where this is headed — blocked for the Panthers from 2014 to 2019, where he overlapped with Rivera.

In Carolina, Turner was voted to five consecutive Pro Bowls, beginning in 2015 and ending in 2019. He’ll be 29 by Week 1 and was a third-round pick out of LSU. He’s started 106 games in his professional career.

Turner joins Andrew Norwell as ex-Panther guards to sign with Washington this offseason. Efe Obada, the team’s only other outside free agent acquisition of 2022, is also someone Rivera knows from his previous head coaching stop.

Turner, Norwell and Wes Schweitzer give the Commanders three quality options for the pair of starting guard spots on offense. Saahdiq Charles and recent seventh-round choice Chris Paul, meanwhile, represent depth pieces behind that trio.

As it stands now, it appears that Norwell will be the left guard come September while Turner and Schweitzer will compete on the right side.

After losing Brandon Scherff and releasing Ereck Flowers in March, Washington’s offensive line seems to be whole again, with Charles Leno Jr. and Sam Cosmi projected as the top tackles, Chase Roullier rehabbing at center and the above guys set to patrol the interior. There may not be any elite names in the bunch yet, overall, it figures to be a sound front.