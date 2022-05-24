Commanders OTAs notes: Highlights from first on-field session of the spring

Here's what stood out from Washington's morning OTA practice session, which marked the "debut" of Carson Wentz in his new uniform and featured a handful of useful takeaways.

ASHBURN — Though it was rainy for much of the Commanders’ first OTAs practice of the year on Tuesday, it was still entertaining to watch quarterback Carson Wentz spray the ball around, the defense sprinkle in some highlights and the rookies get their feet wet next to the veterans.

And that’s enough weather puns.

Here’s what stood out from Washington’s morning session, which marked the “debut” of Carson Wentz in his new uniform and featured a handful of useful takeaways…