Washington Commanders trade back in NFL Draft, take WR Jahan Dotson No. 16 overall

The Washington Commanders moved from the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to No. 16, selecting Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson as the first player drafted by the franchise under its new moniker.

Washington dealt the 11th pick to New Orleans in exchange for the 16th overall pick, a third-round pick (98th overall) and a fourth-rounder (120th overall).

Dotson had 91 catches for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns during his senior season with the Nittany Lions. The 5-foot-11 Dotson wound up with 183 catches for 2,757 and 25 TDs in four years at Penn State.

Dotson, 22, gives new quarterback Carson Wentz another target and provides the Commanders offense with a slot receiver to pair with top wideout Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. Dotson was the fifth receiver taken after Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jameson Williams.

Olave was available for the Commanders with the 11th pick, but they traded down with New Orleans, who took the Ohio State product amid a run of receivers.

The trade for the 98th and 120th picks allowed Ron Rivera to recoup some assets after giving up a third-rounder in the deal to acquire Wentz from Indianapolis.

After making the trade with the Saints, the Commanders have two picks Friday night, one each in the second and third round (47 and 98). They also have five Day Three selections.

Washington could still use help along the offensive and defensive lines.

