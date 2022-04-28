RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | House passes bill to speed Ukraine aid | Explosions rock Kyiv | Putin gas cutoff shakes up Europe | What Biden's requested aid might buy
Home » Washington Commanders » Washington Commanders trade back…

Washington Commanders trade back in NFL Draft, take WR Jahan Dotson No. 16 overall

Rob Woodfork | rwoodfork@wtop.com

April 28, 2022, 10:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Washington Commanders moved from the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to No. 16, selecting Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson as the first player drafted by the franchise under its new moniker.

Washington dealt the 11th pick to New Orleans in exchange for the 16th overall pick, a third-round pick (98th overall) and a fourth-rounder (120th overall).

Dotson had 91 catches for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns during his senior season with the Nittany Lions. The 5-foot-11 Dotson wound up with 183 catches for 2,757 and 25 TDs in four years at Penn State.

Dotson, 22, gives new quarterback Carson Wentz another target and provides the Commanders offense with a slot receiver to pair with top wideout Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. Dotson was the fifth receiver taken after Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jameson Williams.

Olave was available for the Commanders with the 11th pick, but they traded down with New Orleans, who took the Ohio State product amid a run of receivers.

The trade for the 98th and 120th picks allowed Ron Rivera to recoup some assets after giving up a third-rounder in the deal to acquire Wentz from Indianapolis.

After making the trade with the Saints, the Commanders have two picks Friday night, one each in the second and third round (47 and 98). They also have five Day Three selections.

Washington could still use help along the offensive and defensive lines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest. 

Rob Woodfork

Rob Woodfork is a versatile broadcaster with a broad range of experience. He can be heard in in WTOP's traffic center and on the Sports Desk and his byline is on WTOP.com as a web writer/editor and sports columnist.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

DISA reorganization showing early returns, deputy director says

Federal banking agencies trying to ensure AI, ML benefit most rather than the few

OPM to broaden “ban the box” opportunities for formerly incarcerated workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up