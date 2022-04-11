Commanders kicker Joey Slye agrees to new two-year contract

The Commanders and former North Stafford High School kicker Joey Slye have agreed to a new two-year deal, the team announced on Monday.

Joey Slye is in Washington to stay.

The Commanders and Slye have agreed to a new two-year deal, the team announced on Monday. Slye’s contract is worth nearly $5 million with $2 million in guarantees, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The re-signing of Slye comes nearly one month after the Commanders issued a restricted free agent tender on Slye worth $2.4 million for 2022. Terms of the tender allow Slye to negotiate with other teams on a new deal, but Washington would have been allowed to match any potential contract. The tender no longer matters now, as Slye is locked in for the next two seasons under this new contract with Washington.

Slye’s new deal is a nice reward for the kicker — he bounced around the league with four different teams in three seasons before sticking with the Commanders for the latter half of the 2021 season. In six games with Washington, Slye made all 12 of his field-goal attempts — including a 55-yarder in the team’s regular-season finale. He also converted on nine of 10 extra-point attempts and excelled on kickoffs.

For his career, Slye has converted on 82.8% of his field-goal attempts and 88.2% on extra-point attempts. The 2021 season was Slye’s best campaign as a whole, as he made 92% of his field-goal attempts playing for three different teams (San Francisco, Houston and Washington).