Commanders to keep safety Bobby McCain on a two-year deal

The Commanders are retaining one of their own.

Safety Bobby McCain plans to sign a two-year deal worth $11 million to remain in Washington, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move can’t be made official until the new league year, which begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

A versatile defensive back, McCain was signed by Washington originally in May of last year on a one-year deal. The 28-year-old played in all 17 games for Washington in 2021, starting 16.

McCain played various positions in Jack Del Rio’s defense throughout the year, but found a home midway through the season at free safety following Landon Collins’ position change to the Buffalo nickel role. McCain finished the year with a career-high 63 tackles and nine passes defended.

Now back with Washington, McCain is expected to be the starting free safety once again. Rising third-year pro Kamren Curl, who has the tools to emerge as a star in Washington’s secondary, will start at strong safety. Collins is no longer with the team, so the Commanders will be looking to find someone to fill his hybrid role.

During the NFL Scouting Combine in early March, Washington general manager Martin Mayhew said McCain was among a small group of players the Commanders hoped to retain. After losing running back J.D. McKissic to the Bills — another player Mayhew specifically mentioned the club wanted back — Washington made sure to re-sign its versatile secondary piece in McCain.

It’s worth pointing out that McCain led Washington in interceptions with four last season, although two of them came off Jake Fromm during the Commanders’ Week 18 victory over the hapless New York Giants. Still, that knack for finding the football and creating turnovers will be needed from McCain next season and beyond.